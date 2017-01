Early Saturday morning Salisbury Police broke up a large crowd and disturbance on the Plaza. They were approached by a woman who said she’d been stabbed. She was taken to PRMC and a short time later two men arrived at the hospital also suffering from stab wounds in the incident. Police learned the crowd left Roadie Joe’s at closing time when a fight broke out – the three victims were all stabbed during the fight. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers.