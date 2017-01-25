Salisbury To Get 50 Jobs

Up to 50 jobs will be added to Wicomico County in the coming years thanks to a company taking hold in the area. Toroid Corporation, which manufactures electrical transformers and other power products, is expanding in Salisbury with the launch of a new division to produce wire harnesses, control panels and electrical box assemblies. The 50 new employees will be hired over the next three years, including some workers who were displaced when the Labinal Power System’s plant closed last year. Toroid will invest at least $250,000 in the new Salisbury site, a 10,000 square foot space. Commerce has approved a $100,000 conditional loan to support the expansion.