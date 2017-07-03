Sally Jones – the former punk rocker who became the leading female recruitment officer for IS, married a now-dead jihadist and took her son to Raqqa – wants to come home to Britain, it has been claimed.

That is, at least, the view of ‘Aisha’, the wife of another immigrant to the so-called Islamic caliphate now under Kurdish guard in a refugee camp in Syria.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Aisha (her real name is being withheld) insisted that very few immigrants to the “caliphate” wanted to join the war. And that includes Sally Jones.

I asked her: “Did you meet many British people?”

She replied: “I know one – Umma Hussain al Britani”.

She used Jones’ nom de guerre. Junaid Hussain was IS’ chief of digital jihad. He was killed by a US drone in 2015 while planning terror plots against the West.

US DRONE STRIKE IN SYRIA REPORTEDLY KILLS TOP ONLINE ISIS RECRUITER

Aisha went on: “She lost her husband in a battle last year. She has one boy.”

Jones’ British-born son is now about 12. He is believed to have been forced to execute prisoners.

This does not appear to have registered with Aisha, who said that Jones was “about 50 years and she’s very cute”.

And then the remarkable assertion that Jones – a woman the international coalition dropping bombs on IS, also known as ISIS, would gladly see in their sights – wants to go back to the U.K.

“She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but ISIS is preventing her because she is now a military wife. She told me she wish to go to her country,” Aisha said.

Click for more from SkyNews.