A judge has ordered the body of surrealist master Salvador Dalí to be exhumed to obtain samples for a paternity suit, according to reports Monday.

The BBC reported that a Spanish woman, Pilar Abel, claims Dalí is her father after he had an affair with a maid in 1955. A judge ordered the body exhumed because there were no alternative ways — either biological remains or personal objects of the artist — to gather a sample to be used in a DNA test.

FILE - In this May 21, 1973 file photo, Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali, presents his first Chrono-Hologram in Paris, France. A Spanish judge on Monday June 26, 2017, has ordered the remains of artist Salvador Dali to be exhumed following a paternity suit by a woman named by Europa Press agency as Pilar Abel, 61 from the nearby city of Girona. Dali, considered one of the fathers of surrealism in art, died in 1989 and is buried in his museum in the northeastern town of Figueres. (AP Photo/Eustache Cardenas, File)Expand / Collapse

Abel, then 58, claimed in 2015 that her mother and Dalí met during the 1950s when her mother worked for a family that spent summers in Cadaqués, Spain, where the late artist once owned a home before he died in 1989. The couple “had a friendship that developed into clandestine love,” according to documents filed by Abel at a Madrid court.

Dalí was later buried in Figueres.

Abel, who was born in 1956, took a DNA test in 2007 after her mother’s repeated assertions that she was Dalí’s daughter, using hair and skin remnants she obtained from a “death mask” of the painter. But the results were inconclusive, The Guardian reports.

