For the fifth straight season, Salvador Perez is headed to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and for the fourth straight year he’ll be the starting catcher for the American League squad.

Perez, a four-time Gold Glove winner who is hitting .290 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs this season, was named to the roster on Sunday night. He’s the only catcher who currently is in position to qualify for the AL batting title, and he leads AL catchers in home runs and RBIs.