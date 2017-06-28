It’s all pretty good to Salvy after the Royals got the win over the Tigers on Wednesday.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Salvy and Moustakas go back-to-back with homers
15 mins ago
Strahm: ‘I should’ve been more aggressive with my fastball’
23 hours ago
Yost on Verlander: ‘He settled down and held the fort’
23 hours ago
Yost unhappy with ump’s ‘very small strike zone’
3 days ago
Peter Vermes: ‘We managed the game well at the end’
3 days ago
Ike Opara breaks down his bicycle kick goal against Galaxy
3 days ago