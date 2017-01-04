Sam Darnold Headlines 3 USC Selections to 2016 AP All-Bowl Team

USC quarterback Sam Darnold, receiver Deontay Burnett and safety Leon McQuay III were voted to the AP All-Bowl first team for their stellar performances in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

The AP All-Bowl team honors the top performers of bowl season, so it’s no surprise to see a handful of Trojans represented after the topsy-turvy Rose Bowl victory.

In fact, USC had the most players on the squad, with three first team selections and two honorable mentions.

Sam Darnold headlined those selections as the top quarterback of the postseason, setting Rose Bowl records for touchdowns, yards and points.

On the day, Darnold had 453 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-tying touchdown with just over a minute remaining — a near-perfect thrown dropped in between three defenders.

Wide receiver Deontay Burnett earned his spot with 13 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns, improvising on the final TD of the game.

Finally, senior safety Leon McQuay III was voted to the first team thanks to his interception setting up USC’s game-winning field goal. McQuay also made several key stops in the final minutes, finishing with seven tackles and two pass break ups.

On the honorable mention list, offensive lineman Zach Banner got a nod, leading USC’s offensive line which gave up just one sack, as well as kicker Matt Boermeester, who booted home the game-winner.

Defensive MVP Stevie Tu’ikolovatu did not make the team.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley was voted the No. 1 all-purpose player of bowl season while receiver Chris Godwin made the list of honorable mentions.

