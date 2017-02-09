Sam Dekker dunks all over former Wisconsin teammate Frank Kaminksy

Sam Dekker did not show much love for his former Wisconsin teammate after dunking all over him Thursday night

Sam Dekker and Frank Kaminsky were two dominant forces on an incredible Wisconsin team years ago. The two big men led Wisconsin to a national championship appearance against Duke, and before that they knocked off one of the greatest teams college basketball has ever seen, undefeated Kentucky. They also made headlines for their legendary Super Smash Bros battles on road trips.

The bromance had to end, however, once the two sides headed off to the NBA. Kaminsky went high, going to the Charlotte Hornets at ninth overall, and Dekker went low heading to the Houston Rockets at 18th overall.

Now that both players are in the NBA they don’t have much time to see each other due to busy schedules, but surely when they do it’s all fun and games right? Just like old times? Well, maybe if the Rockets and Hornets weren’t playing each other tonight it would be.

How could Dekker do that! Poor Kaminsky was just trying to play defense against his old pal and instead he got a big ole jam all in his face. Just disgusting. I hate seeing a friendship go to pieces, but it’s hard to see how the two can ever be the same after something like this. They could just be hanging out having a good time, playing some Super Smash Bros, and then Dekker gets kill on Kaminsky. That’s when he’ll turn to him and say “That kill was pretty nasty, but not as bad as my dunk on you.”, and Kaminsky will have no comeback. He’ll just have to sit there. In silence.

There’s still some time left in the game however and maybe Kaminsky will get Dekker back before everything is said and done. After all, the Hornets lead at halftime.

