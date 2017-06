(STATS) – The date of Sam Houston State at Prairie View A&M has been moved up two days to Sept. 7, the schools announced Wednesday.

The change was made to accommodate an ESPNU broadcast.

The matchup is Prairie View’s home opener at Panther Stadium and the second game of the season for both teams.

Last season, Sam Houston, the Southland Conference champ, finished 12-1 and No. 5 in the STATS FCS Top 25. Prairie View, from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, was 7-4.