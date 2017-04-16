Sam Hunt ties the knot with Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt and his fiancée, Hannah Lee Fowler wed in an intimate ceremony in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia, on Saturday, April 15.

The country singer, 32, and nurse married in front of a small group of friends and family, reports TMZ.

Fowler wore a dress by Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina.

At the 2017 ACM awards earlier this month, Hunt was snapped wearing a wedding ring but denied that he’d already married.

“I put it on to try it and decided it felt too good and I didn’t want to take it off,” he told CBS. It’s only a few weeks left before we do get married. [The wedding will be] low-key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don’t like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that.”

The couple got engaged in January.