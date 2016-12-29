The state of the Buffalo Bills is not good right now. Rex Ryan is out, Tyrod Taylor is benched for Week 17 in what’s been called a “business decision” and players are frustrated by missing the postseason yet again – an annual occurrence for the Bills.

While Ryan’s firing was almost inevitable, it won’t change the turmoil-filled culture in Buffalo. Those issues go higher up the chain, beyond the head coach. They haven’t drafted particularly well and a few players have had character flaws brought into the spotlight.

In response to the bevy of problems the Bills have, Sammy Watkins is calling for changes to be made. He got intense on Thursday when asked about what’s happening in Buffalo, saying the team needs to change the culture.

“It’s the culture. That’s something we gotta change. Whether it’s us as a player, the coaches, the organization, the mindsets of us,” he said. “We gotta change. We gotta think like the fans – be all in. Whatever happens, we win the game, we come out on top.”

Watkins, who had an inordinate amount of success in college at Clemson, isn’t used to losing the way he has in the NFL. He hasn’t yet become accustom to losing streaks or sub-.500 seasons, and understandably so.

It’s caused a lot of stress in his life.

“Very stressful. In college, I probably lost six games my whole career. Coming here, losing four in a row,” he continued. “It’s the culture.”

One of the biggest issues Watkins has with the current structure in Buffalo is the lack of discipline for players when they don’t meet expectations. That’s something he had at Clemson with Dabo Swinney, but Rex Ryan was never one to institute a system where players have to run or make up for their mistakes.

“Discipline. Whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed on the field, off the field. Flags, whether it’s a running drill, whether it’s working on a couple things we’re not good at,” he said. “I think just being professional. As players, we gotta fix that first. Then the coaches gotta be hard on us, not scared of us – get at us, curse at us, yell at us. Whatever to get the player to do their job, that’s what they have to do.”

Anthony Lynn will do his best to change the culture and be hard on his players in his lone week as the team’s interim head coach. It’s an important week, though, as short as it is. He’s auditioning for not only the Bills’ job, but for other potential opportunities, too.