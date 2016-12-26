San Diego Chargers: 5 positives from 2016 season

For fans of the San Diego Chargers, it’s a tough time to stay positive. It may be tougher to stay positive as a Chargers fan than any other NFL fan base at the moment.

There is still one game to play this season and then the real questions are going to start. What happens with this team? Where will it be playing next season?

For those of you who are going to abandon ship following a potential move to Los Angeles, I don’t think anyone would fault you for that. However, we’re going to remain positive here at Bolt Beat and look at any positives that we can take from what has been a mostly dreadful season.

That said, for those of you who are willing to follow this team regardless of where it plays or what it is called next year (though we know, that’s a lot to ask) then this list is for you.

Despite being 5-10 and long eliminated from playoff talk, there have still been some bright spots for the Chargers this year. Most importantly, those bright spots can be carried into the future.

Few fans would disagree that this team should be much better than it is. So how do they put it all together? The pieces are there to build upon, as you’ll see below.

Sure, I could dwell on the fact that Melvin Gordon was injured against the Carolina Panthers and the running game disappeared as a result, but I’m not going to do that. Instead, I’d like to focus on the entire body of work Gordon has put forth this season.

You shouldn’t have to work too hard to jog your memory over how bad this guy was as a rookie. The word “bust” was being tossed around by everyone. To say he bounced back this year would be a slight understatement.

Gordon has improved in every facet of the game. He hits the hole with a purpose and he has become a terrific receiver out of the backfield. When Philip Rivers tosses him a screen pass, it looks like big-play potential every time.

On the year, Gordon has 997 yards rushing to go along with 43 catches. He’s found the end zone 12 times, something he didn’t do once as a rookie.

The hip injury that has kept him out the last two games will heal and he’ll be back as one of the NFL’s best running backs next season.

The move to get Casey Hayward off the free-agent market has proven to one of the best transactions any team made this season. In fact, as I pointed out here, I feel it was the best.

Originally brought in to lend support to starting cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Brandon Flowers, Hayward has been terrific after being pressed into action. He’s been so good that he leads the NFL with seven interceptions—two more than any other player.

Hayward wasn’t even a priority free agent this offseason. The Chargers grabbed him four days after the official signing period had started, long after teams had thrown monster numbers at other players. In other words, many teams had their chance to get Hayward and either passed him over or didn’t even consider him after a relatively disappointing tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

In San Diego, he’s been reborn.

Hayward’s play has likely convinced the front office that it’s time to move on from Flowers while it also brings to mind happy thoughts when imagining he and a healthy Verrett patrolling the field together.

The Chargers defense has played well this season, all things considered.

Despite missing the first handful of games due to a contract dispute, it seems clear that Joey Bosa has the potential to become one of the league’s top defensive players. He has 9.5 sacks while playing in just 11 games to this point.

The defense has also been much better at forcing turnovers. Through 15 games, the Chargers have forced 27 turnovers. The team only had 20 turnovers all of last season.

Before being lost for the year due to injury, defensive tackle Brandon Mebane was among the league’s best run defenders. Denzel Perryman is a solid force when he’s healthy and fellow linebackers Kyle Emanuel and Jatavis Brown both show a lot of promise.

As mentioned earlier, the cornerback duo of Verrett and Hayward could lead the secondary for years to come. The team could stand to find a solid safety in the draft, however.

Staying healthy will be key, and that goes for both sides of the ball, but this defense has some terrific young pieces.

Tyrell Williams was going to be in the mix when the season started as the team was excited about him leading up to the start of the year, but he was forced into a prominent role when Keenan Allen went down with a season-ending torn ACL in the season opener.

Williams took the ball and ran with it, literally and figuratively.

On the year, Williams has caught 63 passes for 989 yards and seven touchdowns. Not bad for an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in just his second year in the league.

Williams has gained the trust of Philip Rivers and going forward, the two should make for a solid combination for at least the next couple of seasons. With the experience Williams has gained this season, lining up along with Allen will make defenses think twice about double teaming either of them.

With Gordon, Allen, Williams and Travis Benjamin, the Chargers should have an offense that can spread the field and beat defenses in a variety of ways. We should have seen that this season, but injuries threw a wrench into that.

You could really call this year’s entire draft class a positive, as general manager Tom Telesco did an excellent job setting the team up for the future. ‘Knowing that Antonio Gates is nearing the end of his career, he chose Hunter Henry in the second round.

Many fans may have expected Henry to sit back and be an understudy to Gates, but he has produced and had a great rookie season. In fact, he’s tied for the team lead with seven touchdown receptions.

He catches just about anything that he gets his hands on and has shown big-play ability, as 26 of his 32 receptions this season have resulted in a first down.

Gates will be 37 years old next summer and it remains to be seen if he’ll return for what would be season No. 15 in the NFL. One of the greatest Chargers of all-time, it will be tough to see Gates leave. However, the addition of Henry will certainly help soften that blow.

Now, I’m not saying that Henry will one day have the career numbers that Gates has put up. But I’m not saying he won’t, either.

