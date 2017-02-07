San Diego Padres: “Celebrate San Diego Rally” a Marketing Disaster

While it is a nice gesture to the community, the “Celebrate San Diego Rally” leaves fans questioning the San Diego Padres organization’s true priorities.

Scheduled for this Saturday, the “Celebrate San Diego Rally” features some of the communities most well known public figures.

Ron Fowler and the San Diego Padres front office has put together the event, which includes legendary San Diego closer Trevor Hoffman and current manager Andy Green. Also making appearances at the rally will be the San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, , Cal State University of San Marcos, the University of California San Diego Tritons, and the University of San Diego Toreros.

The rally will feature interactive games, live music, and Petco Park concessions. Overall, the event is a show of unity, a celebration of San Diego’s greatness as a community and a sports town.

Without a doubt, San Diego fans deserve a rally like this. It is a nice gesture to a San Diego sports community which has been through a rough start in 2017. But what would be much more appreciated would be an organization which shows as much attention to detail to their baseball club as they do to everything that happens to the San Diego community.

Ron Fowler is a very generous owner, and a good man who cares about San Diego. What he isn’t, however, is someone who knows his place and has his priorities in order.

After all, the Padres chased after washed out veterans such as Matt Kemp and Justin Upton to appease fans. Now, embracing the homegrown rebuilding process as they should, their credibility has taken a severe blow.

Sure, the Padres aren’t supposed to win a lot of games this season. But what’s worse is that the organization seems to be doing everything in their power to appease fans instead of working tirelessly to contend.

Unfortunately for Fowler and company, appeasing the great fans of San Diego is not going to work. Holding a two hour rah rah San Diego rally isn’t going to help ease the pain of the exit of the city’s football team. What will though, is winning.

Of course, it should be a fun event for fans to attend on Saturday afternoon. It should be very family friendly, affordable, and very positive in many ways. There’s nothing wrong with it. Fans just wish the Padres would channel their energy towards more relevant efforts such as putting a winning baseball franchise on display for a reeling city.

