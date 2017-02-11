San Diego Padres: Familiar Names Invited to Spring Training

San Diego Padres fans will recognize many of the non-roster invites this spring training, as they will play a larger role than normal.

The San Diego Padres have one of the weaker rosters in baseball, according to many. But this spring, a whole lot more than the team’s roster is going to be on display.

On Friday, the Padres announced the names of 28 players who are not currently listed on the 40-man roster, but will be invited to Arizona to train with the team. And while many years’ non-roster invites are merely prospects gaining experience before returning to the minors, this season could be much different.

After San Diego added outfielder Collin Cowgill and shortstop Erick Aybar on Tuesday, the veteran presence the club is searching for may ironically come by way of a late non-roster addition. At 33 years old, Aybar could compete with Luis Sardinas for the starting role at short. At 30, Cowgill could be added to the club as a utility outfielder if he impresses this March.

Besides these notable two veterans whose addition came as a surprise to many, prospects which fans are anticipating seeing in a Padres uniform in the near future will also make an appearance. Shortstop Luis Urias is the most notable of this group, currently ranked 11th on the team’s list of top 30 prospects. Other prospects with potential who were invited include left-hander Kyle McGrath, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, and outfielder Rafael Ortega.

Finally, former Padres major leaguers returning to spring training in hopes of winning back a spot will be a group of players not on the roster fans will still pay attention to. These players include recently designated outfielder Jabari Blash, infielder Brett Wallace, catcher Hector Sanchez, and right-hander Erik Johnson.

The complete list of San Diego’s 28 non-roster invites this spring training:

RHP Logan Bawcom

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Craig Stammen

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Aroni Nina

RHP Phil Maton

RHP Dinelson Lamet

RHP Michael Kelly

RHP Jason Jester

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Carlos Fisher

LHP Kyle McGrath

LHP Brad Wieck

C Tony Cruz

C Rocky Gale

C Stephen McGee

C Hector Sanchez

IF Dusty Coleman

IF Jose Pirela

IF Jamie Romak

IF Luis Urias

IF Christian Villanueva

IF Brett Wallace

OF Jabari Blash

OF Nick Buss

OF Rafael Ortega

There is a lot to look forward to when pitchers and catchers report to spring training this week. But what fans may be anticipating even more than usual is this year’s non-roster invites, an exciting group of players consisting of both prospects and veterans competing for starting roles.

