San Diego Padres History: Randy Jones Sets Walks Record

Any time a pitcher can join Christy Mathewson on an all time list, they have accomplished something truly impressive. On this day in 1976, San Diego Padres starter Randy Jones did just that.

Christy Mathewson was one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the game. Amongst his many talents on the mound, Mathewson was known for his incredible command, as he led the National League in walks per nine seven times. From his first full season, Mathewson never walked more than 2.6 batters per nine, and ended his career with ten consecutive seasons with fewer than two walks per nine.

Given that command, it is no surprise that Mathewson would hold the National League record for consecutive innings without a walk. Back in 1913, Mathewson went 68 consecutive innings without a walk, an impressive performance by any measure. Although that record was broken by Bill Fischer in 1962, Mathewson still held the National League mark. That is, until this day in 1976, when San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones continued his march to the record.

Jones had last issued a base on balls in the eighth inning on May 17, when Steve Ontiveros coaxed a free pass. From that point forward, Jones threw five complete games in his seven outings, going 5-1 with two shutouts. Meanwhile, he did not issue a single walk, drawing ever closer to the great Mathewson.

He entered the game against the Giants with 61 consecutive innings without a walk. Jones continued his excellent command, heading into the seventh inning without issuing a free pass. He ended the frame by striking out Darrell Evans, tying the legend against the franchise he was a star with. Jones, understandably, earned a standing ovation as he left the field at the end of the inning.

Unfortunately for Jones, he was unable to capture the National League record for himself. Facing Marc Hill to lead off the eighth, Jones issued a walk, snapping his impressive streak. After a double play, Jones also walked Giants leadoff hitter Larry Herndon, but escaped the inning with a line drive out to end the frame.

That 1976 campaign would be the best of Jones’ career. He made his second consecutive All Star Game, and won the NL Cy Young award on the strength of his league leading 22 win and 25 complete games. Overall, he was 22-14 with a 2.74 ERA and a 1.027 WHiP, issuing only 50 walks in 315.1 innings. However, his career was never the same after that year, as he underwent surgery to repair a nerve injury. He struggled afterwards, and became known as the Cy Young winner amongst starting pitchers to have a lifetime losing record.

Randy Jones had some great moments in his career. Perhaps none was better than his run in 1976, when the San Diego Padres starter went 68 innings without allowing a walk.

