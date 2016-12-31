With 2017 less than a day away, even the San Diego Padres have resolutions for the new year. Here are 17 for the young team to consider.

Be honest with fans. Don’t quibble over words like build and rebuild. Admit it: the Padres will not be in the World Series this year. Stick to the plan: to build a farm system and a competitive organization. This franchise has never achieved that common sense goal. Hire smart, fan-friendly replacements for front office vacancies. The head of baseball operations should be a man or woman who actually knows something about baseball (unlike Mike Dee). Win back the local media, which rarely mentions the team in part because of the organization’s attempt to control the message completely. Create stability in the front office, which has been a revolving door. Promote the exciting young Padres players like Austin Hedges, Luis Perdomo and Hunter Renfroe. Replace Ron Fowler as de facto voice of the franchise. His rants may voice many of fans’ frustrations but accomplish nothing else. Reach out to season ticket holders turned off by Dee’s machinations. Take advantage of Andy Green’s passion and knowledge, especially in a concerted attempt to bring back fans. Hire a marketing wizard to fill Petco Park with casual fans attracted by events like Beerfest. Support the development of Hedges as a team leader, a natural role for a catcher. Don’t get too cute with Christian Bethancourt. His value as the backup catcher and relief pitcher should not be diluted by trying to turn him into everything from a part-time outfielder to peanut vendor. Have a heart when considering a trade of Yangervis Solarte, who has suffered the devastating loss of his wife and been left to raise three little girls on his own. Reach out to all fans through social media, surveys, questionnaires, committees and any other avenue. Emphasize the financial commitment made by the franchise in both the national and international draft. Encourage fans to travel to spring training and see the future on the field. Drop off the new uniforms at the Goodwill on the way to Petco Park and honor the past as well as the future with a brand new version designed with fan input.

Happy New Year to all San Diego fans! Go Padres!

More from Friars on Base

This article originally appeared on