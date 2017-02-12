San Francisco 49ers: An Offseason Priority List for 2017 Before Free Agency, NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have no shortage of positional needs this offseason. But where should new general manager John Lynch start the rebuilding process? Niner Noise breaks down the positions of need in this offseason priority list.

New San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have quite the task ahead of them — rebuilding a once-proud Niners franchise, almost literally from scratch.

San Francisco, coming off a 2-14 campaign, needs a total rebuild. True, there are a handful of pieces in place around which to build. But they’re scant. And one could even ask whether or not the incumbent building blocks could use upgrades as well.

Fortunately, the 49ers aren’t exactly in a bad position to start this rebuild.

The team owns the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. And Lynch will have over $80 million in cap space with which to work, per Over the Cap.

And that number could increase if Lynch and Co. elect to part ways with some aging veterans and their expensive contracts.

The 49ers aren’t hindered by too many “bad” deals. So it shouldn’t be too hard to being a major roster overhaul.

Yet we still need to determine the priority list here. What’s the most important for the Niners this offseason? Which areas can be put off or avoided altogether?

Let’s try to predict how Lynch, Shanahan and the new San Francisco regime goes about prioritizing the team’s needs this offseason, looking at a few better-known options in free agency and the NFL Draft.

We’ll start off with minor needs first.

Lesser-Pressing Positional Needs

Yes, the 49ers could do with a nearly complete roster makeover. But that’s not going to happen in one offseason.

And San Francisco does have a few pieces in place for 2017. Let’s take a look at those, even if there might be a few tweaks and/or minor upgrades needed.

Running Back

The Niners have a No. 1 tailback in Carlos Hyde, who missed 1,000 rushing yards last season by a mere 12.

Hyde will be a major component to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense in 2017. But Hyde needs help, much like how Shanahan had Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman back up Devonta Freeman last year.

Free agency might be a route here, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Niners use a mid-to-late-round pick in the NFL Draft to address this need.

Safety

It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Niners move on from veteran safety Antoine Bethea, who has just one more year remaining on his current contract. And, at 32 years old, it’s pretty obvious Bethea is entering the twilight of his career anyway.

San Francisco still has fellow safety Eric Reid under contract. He might be viewed as a long-term option, but the Niners could still slide defensive back Jimmie Ward over from a corner role and insert Jaquiski Tartt into a starting position.

Defensive Line

The Niners have two likable pieces along their defensive line — DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. Yet the team could use a prominent nose tackle, assuming the 49ers stay in a 3-4 defense. Perhaps Ian Williams returns in this role. Although it wouldn’t be a shock to see San Francisco explore other options, considering Williams’ injury history.

Adequate depth might also be a priority here too.

Offensive Line

The 49ers will need to look for a long-term replacement for veteran left tackle at Joe Staley at some point in the near future. Right tackle Trent Brown could be that guy, but it’s hard to say he’s an upgrade, especially in run support.

San Francisco can’t give up on offensive guard Joshua Garnett just yet, considering he’s a first-round pick from 2016. Yet hinging on veteran guard Zane Beadles in a starting role probably isn’t the best idea.

Special Teams

Yes, the 49ers might need to replace veteran kicker Phil Dawson, who is a free agent this offseason. He’s 41 years old too, so that’s a bit of an issue.

But there isn’t too much drama here, outside the return game and the ability to cover kicks and punts.

No. 5: Cornerback

The 49ers have a good deal of cornerbacks on their 53-man roster but lack a true shutdown guy at the position.

No. 1 corner Tramaine Brock posted an 81.8 overall grade on the year, per Pro Football Focus, which was the highest among all Niners defensive backs. But Brock also has the reputation of being burned badly when beat, and San Francisco could use an upgrade or two.

Second-year pro Rashard Robinson might be a player to watch, even though he struggled down the stretch. And if the Niners move nickel corner Jimmie Ward over to safety, which they should, the 49ers could use a bit of help here.

Free-Agent Targets

Trumaine Johnson

Prince Amukamara

A.J. Bouye

NFL Draft Targets

Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Teez Tabor, Florida

Marlon Humphrey, Alabama

Sidney Jones, Washington

No. 4: Edge Rusher

San Francisco’s best pass-rusher, linebacker Aaron Lynch, had a forgettable season in 2016. Missing four games at the start of the season, due to suspension, and with injuries forcing him out of others, Lynch amassed a mere 1.5 sacks on the year.

Sure, Lynch could still be a factor moving forward. But it’s clear the Niners aren’t quite getting enough out of the up-and-down pass-rusher.

The Niners posted just 33 sacks on the year — tied for 19th in 2016. So it’s clear the defense could use some upgrades from the edge.

Veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks isn’t the answer. And, at 32 years old, his current contract suggests he’ll be more of a cut candidate than anything else in 2017. Fellow outside linebacker Eli Harold might be no more than a No. 3 option as well.

Free-Agent Targets

Chandler Jones

Melvin Ingram

Nick Perry

Datone Jones

NFL Draft Targets

Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Tim Williams, Alabama

T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

No. 3: Wide Receiver

Ah, yes. The one position at which the 49ers have lacked a true No. 1 option for quite some time.

Former general manager Trent Baalke’s avoidance of this position has hurt San Francisco. Yes, the Niners have a weapon in wide receiver Torrey Smith, who should benefit under new head coach Kyle Shanahan.

But is the team going to hinge its hopes on depth receivers like Quinton Patton and the oft-injured Bruce Ellington?

Unlike his days with the Falcons, Shanahan isn’t going to have a receiving threat like Julio Jones. That hurts. So putting this need towards the top of the 49ers’ offseason wish list is mandatory.

Free-Agent Targets

Alshon Jeffery

Pierre Garcon

DeSean Jackson

Kenny Britt

Terrelle Pryor

Eric Weems

NFL Draft Targets

Mike Williams, Clemson

Corey Davis, Western Michigan

John Ross, Washington

Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC

No. 2: Inside Linebacker

Former general manager Trent Baalke gambled on the 49ers not needing inside-linebacker depth in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he lost.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman’s season-ending Achilles injury played a major role in the Niners defense allowing a whopping 2,654 yards on the ground — a franchise high and most in the NFL last season.

And with injuries to other linebackers like Ray-Ray Armstrong and Nick Bellore, this position was tested to the max.

It failed, miserably.

True, linebacker Gerald Hodges might have been a bit of a bright spot for San Francisco’s defense. His 82.4 Pro Football Focus grade ranked highest out of any linebacker outside of Bowman. But Hodges is more of a stopgap option rather than a long-term fixture.

Free-Agent Targets

Kevin Minter

Kiko Alonso

Paul Worrilow

Sean Spence

NFL Draft Targets

Reuben Foster, Alabama

Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

Jarrad Davis, Florida

Anthony Walker Jr., Northwestern

No. 1: Quarterback

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan won’t rule out the possibility of Colin Kaepernick returning as quarterback in 2017.

Kap has an opt-out clause in his contract, which he’d likely utilize to hit the free-agent market early and avoid being an afterthought when most teams have combed over free-agent options prior to the NFL Draft.

Even if Kaepernick winds up being retained — a long shot — is he a realistic long-term option?

Probably not. And with other 49ers QBs — Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thad Lewis — hitting the open market, it’s pretty obvious Shanahan and Lynch will need to address this position more than just once this offseason.

Perhaps the Niners try to acquire Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, especially if Washington doesn’t slap the franchise tag on him. Or, possibly, the 49ers engineer a trade for New England Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the most likely of scenarios would be the NFL Draft.

Free-Agent Targets

Kirk Cousins

Josh McCown

Matt Schaub

Shaun Hill

NFL Draft Targets

Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Brad Kaaya, Miami

Davis Webb, Cal

Needless to say, the 49ers have more than just a handful of needs this offseason. But this is also a blessing in disguise, since they can direct their resources to find the best options available at every position without having to reach too much.

And Lynch can afford to overspend a bit in free agency too. Unlike some other bottom-dwelling teams, the abundance of cap space puts San Francisco into a likable position.

Having that No. 2 draft pick, as well as 10 picks, doesn’t hurt either.

Year one of the Shanahan-Lynch duo should give us an idea how this tandem plans the rebuilding process in Santa Clara. And we can only hope major steps are taken in getting this team back on track.

