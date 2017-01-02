San Francisco 49ers Fire Chip Kelly Following Dismal Season

Chip Kelly likely knew he was out in San Francisco and was let go on Sunday following the loss to Seattle.

It has not been a good 2016 for the former Oregon Ducks Head Coach. His road to success in the NFL has not been long by any means and he was fired from his second job in the NFL after just one season at the helm.

With Philadelphia he saw back to back 10-6 seasons taking the team to the playoffs in his first year. His third season Kelly went 6-9 and was relieved of his position with the Eagles. He was hired in January by San Francisco and lasted just one season – barely. The 2016 season saw injuries play a part, as well as the grooming of a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate in DeForest Buckner.

In the end, it wasn’t all Kelly’s fault. 13 straight losses is never a good look regardless of a team rebuilding. General Manager Trent Baalke was also let go following six years with the team on Sunday following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Kelly had the option to return to College last month, but declined.

I don’t see a place with Willie Taggart at Oregon as an option for Chip Kelly, He is a NFL man now and that is likely where he will stay. There are some currenrt openings in San Deigo and Denver, with more possible in the coming days as the Coaching Carousel begins to turn. As far as if he is an option in the League as a Head Coach, I don’t know. Would he be better suited in a position with less control? My gut and his ego likely say no.

In four years in the National Football League Chip Kelly ha amassed a record of 28-35 and has one Playoff loss to his credit.

