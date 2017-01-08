San Francisco 49ers: Josh McDaniels Buzz Makes Plenty of Sense

The San Francisco 49ers are ceaseless in their search for their next general manager and next head coach. Word is they may be locked in.

Jason Cole of Bleacher Report has kept apprised of the situation. Team owner Jed York made it clear by dismissing Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly that he was going to start from scratch. Normally in such circumstances it’s about going young and going exciting. That seems to be the case with the new rumored pairing his organization might have in mind.

Increasing talk that Josh McDaniels and Louis Riddick are actually tied to each other for a coach/GM pairing with #49ers being the spot. — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) January 7, 2017

Louis Riddick is one of the more surprising names in the GM circuit. The man hasn’t been part of NFL front office since 2013 where he was director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent a total of 12 years as a scout and executive there and in Washington for the Redskins. If nothing else he’d certainly be an unconventional choice since he’s been employed by ESPN as an analyst for four years. He does however have a connection to the franchise. Riddick was a 9th round draft pick of the 49ers in 1991. Perhaps Jed York wants somebody with ties to the organization back when it was the benchmark in the NFL.

Josh McDaniels on the other hand isn’t a surprise at all. Most consider him the top head coaching candidate available in 2017. His success with the New England Patriots that includes a Super Bowl win in 2014 and consistent top 10 finishes on offense are hard to ignore. He also has some experience as a head coach from two seasons in Denver. Given the success San Francisco has had with young, offensive coaches in the past it makes perfect sense.

So why would McDaniels have interest in them? Warm weather aside, he’ll be allowed to pick his own quarterback from the start. Also, the 49ers could help him achieve his rumored desire of bringing Jimmy Garoppolo with him. The Patriots backup has performed well in his brief appearances and is considered a prime trade candidate for this off-season. San Francisco has 10 picks going into the NFL draft. They more than most teams are equipped to potentially make a deal.

A McDaniels-Garoppolo combination in San Francisco could generate some serious excitement down by the Bay. Whether Riddick could rebuild the roster from a 2-14 disaster its become is another topic of discussion to cover in the future.

