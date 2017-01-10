San Francisco 49ers: Key Dates for the 2017 Offseason

Niner Noise provides you with an upcoming calendar for the San Francisco 49ers offseason in 2017. Let’s take a look at some of the key dates to note.

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to land a head coach or a general manager. But the NFL 2017 calendar year is fast approaching, and there are some key dates to note between now and the start of the NFL Draft in late April.

The Niners released some official dates to watch between now and the draft, so let’s take a look at what the calendar holds and focus on the major dates.

Here’s the information, courtesy of San Francisco’s website:

January 21: East-West Shrine Game, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida. January 28: Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. January 29: An assistant coach, whose team is participating in the Super Bowl, who has previously interviewed for another club’s head coaching job may have a second interview with such club no later than the Sunday preceding the Super Bowl. February 5: Super Bowl LI, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas. February 28-March 6: Combine Timing and Testing, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. March 1: Prior to 1:00 p.m. PT, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players. March 9: The 2017 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 1:00 p.m. PT. The first day of the 2017 League Year will end at 8:59:59 p.m. PT on March 9. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 1:00 p.m. PT and 8:59:59 p.m. PT on March 9. March 9: Trading period for 2017 begins at 1:00 p.m. PT after expiration of all 2016 contracts. March 26-29: Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona. April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2016 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. April 21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets. April 26: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents. April 27-29: NFL Draft (Philadelphia). The NFL draft was last held in Philadelphia in 1961, and the first ever NFL draft was held in Philadelphia in 1936.

It’s highly unlikely the Niners will apply a franchise tag on any player this offseason. So we can cross that off the list of watch notes.

The East-West Shrine Game, Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine will be highly anticipated events leading up to the NFL Draft, which kicks off on April 27 in Philadelphia.

And we should also expect a lot of activity on March 9, when the NFL free-agency period officially begins. The Niners will have more than enough cap space to target some high-profile free agents.

Lastly, the 49ers will — for the third time in as many years — be able to start offseason workout programs early, since a new head coach will be in town.

