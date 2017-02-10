San Francisco 49ers: Top 5 Head Coaches in Franchise History

The San Francisco 49ers are fortunate enough to have employed some amazing head coaches since being formed in 1946. Niner Noise takes a look back at the five best head coaches to helm the red and gold.

Note: This is a re-edit of an article dating back prior to the 2016 season. Kyle Shanahan has been brought in by the 49ers in an attempt to give a new face to a scuffling franchise.

The San Francisco 49ers hope new head coach Kyle Shanahan will attain a similar level of success compared to a number of his predecessors. Shanahan will lead the 49ers into 2017 and, hopefully, beyond and should be expected to bring San Francisco’s offense back to life.

With the First Pick 21h Kyle Shanahan’s Offense Isn’t For Rookie Quarterbacks

Shanahan is the latest in a lengthy chain of head coaches dating back to the franchise’s inception in 1946. The 49ers have seen plenty of coaches since then — some good, some bad and some legendary.

So with a new head coach dominating the talk of the red and gold, it’s only fitting to explore the greatest coaches in Niners history.

Fortunately, this is a fairly easy list. San Francisco has employed a number of coaching greats in its storied history. Some were simply dominant. Others were capable of turning an underperforming franchise around in short order.

Others were simply ingenious.

But to determine the criteria for the five best head coaches in franchise history, Niner Noise needed to evaluate the following:

A coach’s winning percentage during his 49ers tenure

Scope of the team when the head coach took over

Accolades and awards

X-factors, implementations and other notable characteristics

The rankings of each head coach are based on these aforementioned aspects.

So, without any further delay, let’s discuss the top five head coaches in 49ers history.

Honorable Mention: Buck Shaw

Years as 49ers Head Coach: 1946-1954

Winning Percentage: .645

San Francisco’s first head coach can’t be left off this list. The late Buck Shaw served as 49ers head coach from 1946 through 1954 and took the team into the playoffs in 1949. The year before, Shaw posted a 12-2 record with the 49ers back when the team played in the All-America Football Conference.

Before helming the Niners, Shaw served as head coach of the Santa Clara Broncos as well as the Cal Bears (one should note this author is a graduate of SCU).

Santa Clara named its own football stadium, and current soccer facility, after Shaw.

Shaw took over the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958 and eventually won an NFL championship in 1960. He passed away in 1977.

No. 5: Dick Nolan

Years as 49ers Head Coach: 1968-1975

Winning Percentage: .505

The first Nolan to coach the 49ers had far better success than the latter. Yes, we are talking about former head coach Dick Nolan, who led San Francisco between the years 1968 and 1975. Not his son Mike.

The elder Nolan’s first two seasons with the Niners weren’t terribly impressive. But Nolan enjoyed a 10-3 1970 season with San Francisco en route to a playoff berth. The 49ers would go back to the postseason for the next two years, and Nolan would eventually finish his tenure in the Bay Area with a .505 winning percentage.

Nolan was known for developing the Niners defense during his stretch and was the first San Francisco head coach to post consecutive postseason appearances in franchise history.

Nolan passed away in 2007 at the age of 75.

No. 4: Steve Mariucci

Years as 49ers Head Coach: 1997-2002

Winning Percentage: .594

One cannot overlook a more recent 49ers coaching great in Steve Mariucci.

Mariucci took over San Francisco’s head coach slot following the retirement of George Seifert — don’t worry, he’s on this list too — in 1997 and found immediate success with the Niners posting a 13-3 record during his first season.

That year, San Francisco would lose to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. But Mariucci and Co. would get their revenge the subsequent season.

Facing off against the Packers again, Mariucci’s Niners would go onto win a Wild Card matchup thanks to quarterback Steve Young’s incredible last-second pass to wide receiver Terrell Owens — a play forever known as “The Catch II.”

Mariucci was also at the helm of the Niners during the 2002 season and oversaw San Francisco’s miraculous comeback against the New York Giants with the 49ers winning 39-38.

But Mariucci’s frayed relationship with the York family and general manager Terry Donahue resulted in the head coach being fired on January 15, 2003.

Mariucci would go on to coach the Detroit Lions for three seasons following his Niners dismissal before joining the NFL Network.

Still, Mariucci earned his stripes, along with four playoff berths, in San Francisco and absolutely needs to be included on this list.

No. 3: Jim Harbaugh

Years as 49ers Head Coach: 2011-2014

Winning Percentage: .695

Former San Francisco head coach Jim Harbaugh should receive all the credit for turning a talented, yet underachieving San Francisco roster around when he took over coaching duties in 2011 after what had been a dreadful stretch under former coaches Mike Nolan and Mike Singletary.

But Harbaugh also holds the accolade of being the second-most winning coach in 49ers history. His .695 winning percentage stands just behind George Seifert in the ranks of San Francisco head coaches.

Harbaugh also took the Niners to three-consecutive NFC Championship games between 2011 and 2013 and made it to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

One of his more notable decisions as head coach was to replace quarterback Alex Smith with up-and-coming QB Colin Kaepernick after the former suffered a concussion midway through 2012. With Kaepernick under center, Harbaugh and the Niners appeared poised for an elongated stretch atop the NFL ranks.

Things started to unravel in 2014 though as stories of internal power struggles between Harbaugh, general manager Trent Baalke and the front office eventually leaked out into the public.

Harbaugh and the 49ers “mutually” parted ways following an 8-8 finish to 2014, and the former head coach went on to take the same position at the University of Michigan.

And many Niner fans haven’t been the same since.

No. 2: George Seifert

Years as 49ers Head Coach: 1989-1996

Winning Percentage: .766

Former head coach George Seifert was fortunate enough to take over a 49ers team already laden with an abundance of talent. And it also helps Seifert was the hand-picked successor to coaching great Bill Walsh.

To say Seifert inherited a great team is one thing. But Seifert ran with the 49ers and compiled the greatest San Francisco head coaching winning percentage in franchise history: .766. The 49ers posted an incredible 98-30 regular-season record during his tenure, which lasted from 1989 through 1996.

During that span, the Niners reached the postseason an amazing seven times and came away with two Super Bowl victories at the end of the 1989 and 1994 seasons.

Seifert is currently only one of 13 NFL head coaches with multiple Super Bowl victories. He also served on the Niners staff during each of San Francisco’s five Super Bowl championships.

The defensive-minded head coach stepped away from the Niners at the conclusion of 1996 but came back to coach the Carolina Panthers between 1999 and 2001. Following a 1-15 record in 2001, Seifert stepped away from the NFL ranks for good.

Still, Seifert’s efforts in San Francisco make him the second-best head coach in franchise history.

And it shouldn’t be a surprise to see who is No. 1.

[embedded content]

No. 1: Bill Walsh

Years as 49ers Head Coach: 1979-1988

Winning Percentage: .609

San Francisco’s top head coach of all time shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. And it’s no shocker to see legendary coaching great Bill Walsh atop this list.

The Hall of Fame coach took over a struggling and dysfunctional franchise in 1979. And his first few years with the organization didn’t go so well either. Walsh’s first two years with San Francisco resulted in sub-.500 records.

But all that changed in 1981.

Walsh had selected quarterback Joe Montana in the 1979 NFL draft. And 1981 would be the season in which Walsh and Montana would thrive en route to a memorable NFC Championship win and the franchise’s first title crown in Super Bowl XVI.

More from Niner Noise

San Francisco would go onto win two more Super Bowls during Walsh’s tenure.

Walsh is credited for implementing the West Coast offense — a scheme devised by short, precise passes based on proper footwork and timing.

And the Niners offense would reflect this.

San Francisco’s top head coach retired from the position after the 1988 season, although Walsh would remain in various steads with the red and gold for a number of years afterwards.

Walsh would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993 and passed away in 2007.

But his legacy continues to live on.

This article originally appeared on