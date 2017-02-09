San Francisco Giants: Former Relievers to Relieve Ailing Krukow in 2017

Beloved San Francisco Giants color commentator Mike Krukow told KNBR his decision to cut back his workload in 2017. With Krukow burdened by a non-threatening illness, Jeremy Affeldt and Javier Lopez will take his place.

While making an appearance on the “Murph and Mac Show” on Thursday morning, Mike Krukow announced his decision to lessen his air-time in 2017. Plagued by inclusion-body myositis, Krukow expects to cover only 120 games during this upcoming season.

“My schedule is going to be cut down to 120 games,” Krukow said (per mercurynews.com). “Not by design and not by the Giants’ design. Just by nature’s design. It’s just what I can do.”

For years, Krukow has been a part of a hugely successful “core four” broadcasting team in San Francisco. With John Miller and Dave Flemming over the radio, Krukow and his former teammate Duane Kuiper are a television duo unlike any in the major leagues.

Ironically, his decision paved the way for two relievers from the former “core four” bullpen to take his place. In his absence, Jeremy Affeldt and Javier Lopez are due to cover around a quarter of 2017. CSN Bay Area and NBC Bay Area will feature their voices and faces for 42 games this season.

“Left-handed perspective, that’s good,” Krukow said. “Affeldt is a true lefty, but Javy, maybe. He’s a right-hander in a left-hander’s body. They’re both fantastic. They’ve been around the game for a long time.”

One year removed from the 2014 World Series, Affeldt announced his retirement after 2015. After three World Series appearances and championships, he posted a 0.77 ERA through 11.2 innings pitched in the Fall Classic. Since his retirement, Affeldt reunited with the Giants with appearances as a studio analyst for Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.

Meanwhile, Lopez just recently announced his retirement on Wednesday. When the free agent market proved less abundant than he hoped, the left-hander knew his time had come.

“More than anything, it’s just time,” Lopez said (per foxsports.com). “It’s a young man’s game. Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring.”

While Krukow’s love for baseball is impervious to time, unfortunately his health is not. Eight years ago, the doctors diagnosed him with IBM. Although the disease is non-threatening, it gradually weakens certain muscles in one’s wrists, fingers, thighs and feet. Consequently, Krukow rides a golf cart back-and-forth between the press box elevator and stadium parking lot, on top of using a cane.

News of their ailing broadcaster saddens the hearts of Giants fans throughout the country. With over 20 years of baseball broadcasting under his belt, Krukow draws viewers in with his wittiness and knowledgeable analysis of the game he spent 14 years playing. Although the addition of Affeldt and Lopez is exciting, we hope the best for San Francisco’s renowned broadcaster.

