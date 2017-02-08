San Francisco Giants Sign Gordon Beckham to Minor League Deal

In a move to provide some depth on the infield and add an experienced bat to the bench, the San Francisco Giants signed Gordon Beckham to a minor league deal.

According to Jon Heyman, Beckham has received an invite to spring training and will make $1.25 million if he breaks the big league roster.

The San Francisco Giants traded for Beckham at the end of last season, sending minor-league infielder Rich Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves. However, Beckham only received six plate appearances and was hitless, but did pick up an RBI.

In 240 at-bats for Atlanta last year Beckham hit .217 with a .300 on-base-percentage and 5 home runs.

The eight-year veteran will play this season at age 30, and he has a career batting average of .240. He spent seven years with White Sox, and has also spent time with the Angels.

What makes Beckham so attractive is his versatility on the infield. He played 18 games at third base last year, 11 games at shortstop, and 51 games at second base.

He’ll be competing for playing time this spring with Eduardo Nunez, Conor Gillaspie and Kelby Tomlinson.

The San Francisco Giants are set at short stop and second base with Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik, while Nunez and Tomlinson are the primary back-ups there.

I think Beckham’s ability to play shortstop could help him get in over a guy like Tomlinson or Nunez. He was a star shortstop for Georgia in college, but was moved to second base for the White Sox because of Alexei Ramirez.

Still, I think this is just a move as an insurance policy in case Gillaspie, Nunez or Tomlinson gets hurts or under performs.

Since it’s a minor league deal, the San Francisco Giants can start him in the minors and then call him up during the season when needed, which I think is the best route for Beckham.

This is a solid depth move by the San Francisco Giants in case someone gets injured. Gordon Beckham could step in and give you some solid production. He will also provide some right-handed pop off the bench.

