San Jose Sharks Vs Philadelphia Flyers Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers welcome the San Jose Sharks to the Wells Fargo Center Saturday Afternoon.

Who: San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Where: Philadelphia Pennsylvania

When: Thursday, February 11 @ 1:00 PM

Where to watch: CSN Philly

Currently on a three game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers are in need of a win to get back into a playoff position. Sitting one point back of the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the east. Philadelphia needs to snap this losing streak before their playoff chances slip away.

Michal Neuvirth starts in net

Michal Neuvirth returns to the Flyers net Saturday afternoon. The 28 year old will make his fourth start for the Philadelphia Flyers in the last 5 games.

Who to watch on the Sharks: Brent Burns

Sharks defenseman Brent Burns has put himself in the Norris contention, Burns is leading the NHL defenseman scoring race with 13 points more than Erik Karlsson with 57 points in 55 games played. Signing a 8 year, 64 million dollar contract in November Burns hasn’t disappointed leading San Jose in scoring and +/- at +16.

Who to watch on the Flyers: Jordan Weal

Philadelphia has recalled forward Jordan Weal from Lehigh Valley. Jordan Weal will play in his first NHL game since the end of last season, a year in which the 23 year old only suited up for 4 games in Philadelphia. Leading the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in scoring with 15 goals, 32 assists for 47 points in 43 games. Weal in a contract year is looking to prove he can score at both the NHL and AHL levels.

