Sanchez homers in 8th, White Sox beat Rangers 6-5 (Jul 02, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to rally the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers had the bases loaded in the ninth, but David Robertson (4-2) struck out Carlos Gomez to end the game.

Todd Frazier walked with one out in the eighth and, two batters later, Sanchez drove the ball to right-center off Texas reliever Jose Leclerc (1-2) for his fourth homer of the season. It handed the Rangers bullpen its American League(equals)leading 17th blown save.

Jonathan Lucroy had given the Rangers a 5-4 lead with a two-run single in the fifth.

Melky Cabrera also homered for Chicago – hitting his ninth in the first – and Mike Napoli hit his 16th for Texas.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana had his shortest outing since May 30, giving up five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Quintana had thrown 19 scoreless innings before giving up a run in the third inning.

The Rangers got a gift run from the White Sox in the fourth inning when Robinson Chirinos stole second, and Chicago made two throwing errors on the play – one by the catcher and one by the center fielder – to allow Chirinos to score.

Texas starter Tyler Ross gave up four runs in five innings, and walked five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Tony Barnette (right finger sprain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. … RHP Andrew Cashner is listed as the Rangers’ starter for Wednesday’s game against Boston. Cashner was hit on the right arm by a broken bat on Thursday at Cleveland.

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia (left knee inflammation) sat out a fourth straight game, but said he was feeling good after running and swinging and expected to be back in the lineup Monday. … INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) won’t make the White Sox trip to Oakland and Chicago manager Rick Renteria said the plan was to get Saladino to a rehab assignment, but didn’t know when it would start.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (4-6, 4.70 ERA) returns after a stint on the DL (broken right thumb) to start Monday against Boston.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (0-1, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season at Oakland on Monday after returning from the disabled list (left biceps burcitis.)

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

