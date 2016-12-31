Sanctuary city mayors urge Obama to protect illegal immigrants from Trump actions

Russian Embassy Mocks Obama’s Sanctions With Picture of ‘Lame’ Duck

Dozens of sanctuary city mayors penned a lengthy letter to President Obama, urging him to take last-minute steps to extend federal protections for illegal immigrants before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Abby Huntsman reported.

The letter presses Obama to “undertake steps” to support 740,000 people currently in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) statute, and to protect illegal immigrants who have come from “unsafe” countries from being sent back, according to the New York Observer.

Signees of the letter include Mayors Bill de Blasio (D-New York), Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles), Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago), James Kenney (D-Philadelphia), Pam Hemminger (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Ed Pawlowski (D-Allentown, Pa.), Ed Lee (D-San Francisco), Stephanie Miner (D-Syracuse, N.Y.) and Ike Leggett, the county executive of a Washington, D.C. suburb.

The letter reads in part:

We urge that you continue your support for immigrant communities in the last few weeks of your presidency. Specifically, we suggest that your administration (1) continue support for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, and (2) continue support for immigrants who have Temporary Protected Status (TPS). First, we encourage you to undertake steps to support the over 740,000 DACA recipients in the U.S. DACA has tremendously benefitted our communities by helping our residents thrive and contribute in myriad ways. For this reason, we are committed to advocating for the continuation of DACA in the next administration and for legislative relief for Dreamers in Congress. In the meantime, we call upon your administration to accept early renewal applications for current DACA holders to extend temporary protections for them. In addition, we urge USCIS to commit to speedy processing of initial and renewal applications and urge your administration to implement additional privacy protections for DACA holders to reassure recipients that they will not be punished as a result of coming out of the shadows.

The officials are concerned that some of Trump’s stated plans to combat illegal immigration may affect those immigrants residing in their cities.

The Observer is published by Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

