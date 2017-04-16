Sandra Bullock donates $5,000 to struggling former Beverly Hills hotel pool manager

Sandra Bullock is lending a helping hand.

Svend Petersen, long-time Pool Manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel, is going through some tough times. In an interview with CBS-2, Petersen explained his heart wrenching situation.

“Sometimes I go three or four days without food,” Petersen, 89, said. “As long as I have something to drink, I’m happy.”

Aware of Petersen’s dire situations, a friend started a GoFundMe campaign to help him get back on his feet. The original goal was to raise approximately $5,900, enough money to help him find an apartment in Los Angeles and to help him with groceries. But, thanks to the generosity of many, the campaign has raised over $33,000 in just 11 days.

After hearing about Petersen’s story, Sandra Bullock took it upon herself to donate $5,000 to the campaign. And, wrote the following message on his GoFundMe page, “Everything is going to be ok!” Louis Bullock (My son).” The 52-year-old actress is one of over 400 people who have donated so far.

According to an updated posted on the GoFundMe page, Petersen now has an appointment to get new glasses, and really appreciates that people care about him.

