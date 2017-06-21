Sandra Smith to House Dem: Is it time for Pelosi to be replaced?

Sandra Smith questioned a House Democrat this afternoon on whether it’s time for the party to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as House minority leader.

“Do you think she’s doing a good job, congresswoman?” Smith asked.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded that there are “always rumblings” about the leadership in either party.

“I don’t think this is [about] one person,” Dingell said, adding that Democrats need to figure out how to come together as a party and craft a winning message before the 2018 midterms.

In the Georgia House special election Tuesday, Democrat Jon Ossoff was defeated by Republican Karen Handel, who for much of the campaign focused on tying Ossoff to Pelosi and coastal liberals.

Handel consistently emphasized the many out-of-state donations to Ossoff’s campaign and the fact that he doesn’t live in the 6th congressional district.

Dingell said Democrats had their “wake-up call” last November, not last night, and recalled that she was warning in the summer of 2015 that President Trump could win with his economic message.

She expressed optimism about the fact that Ossoff came within four points in a district won handily in recent years by Tom Price.

“I never thought we were gonna win,” said Dingell, calling on Democrats to focus on speaking to working-class voters like in her suburban Detroit district.

Dingell said Trump won in Michigan by convincing voters that he would protect their jobs from being shipped overseas.

