Sano extends lead in All-Star voting race at 3rd base

By news@wgmd.com -
10

Minnesota Twins fans, you’re doing your job. Very well, actually.

Major League Baseball released its fourth voting update for the 2017 All-Star Game on Tuesday, which showed that Miguel Sano has increased his lead in the American League third basemen race to over 410,000 votes.

Sano is in the middle of his best season as a pro, hitting .286/.384/.556 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI in 63 games. In second place is Jose Ramirez of the division-rival Cleveland Indians. Ramirez had 11 hits, four RBI and two home runs in the Indians’ sweep of the Twins at Target Field this past weekend.

The next voting update will be announced on June 26.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR