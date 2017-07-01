MILWAUKEE (AP) Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton’s glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Saturday.

Santana tied it with a home run to right off Tom Koehler (1-3), who walked Travis Shaw to start the second. Stanton jumped and got the tip of his mitt on the ball, but it bounced off and fell into the seats. Stanton put his hands on his head as Santana circled the bases.

Shaw had a two-run single later in the inning. Brewers starter Zach Davies drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, Stephen Vogt drew a bases-load walk and Jonathan Villar added a run-scoring single as Milwaukee sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.

Davies (9-4) struggled a bit with his control early but retired his last 10 batters. He gave up four runs and five hits over six innings. He pitched seven shutout innings in his previous start Sunday at Atlanta.

Koehler, making his first start since May 16, last just 1 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits and seven runs (three earned).

Miami jumped ahead in the first on Justin Bour’s two-run double. The Marlins added two more runs in the third off Davies to make it 7-4.

Orlando Arcia’s homer leading off the fifth gave the Brewers a four-run cushion.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Dee Gordon fouled a ball off his right foot in the fifth and hopped halfway down the third-base line in pain. He slowly walked back to the plate, stopping to crouch at one point, before making his way back into the batter’s box.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson is expected to miss ”substantial time,” likely four to six weeks, after straining a left oblique muscle while striking out swinging in a game Wednesday against Cincinnati, manager Craig Counsell said. Anderson met with team doctors Friday after undergoing an MRI. … Slumping 1B Eric Thames returned to the lineup after sitting out back-to-back games. He was 1 for 4 with a walk. … OF Ryan Braun also returned to the lineup after being given the night off Friday to rest.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Dan Straily (5-4) will take the mound in the finale of the three-game set. Straily is 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

Brewers: Junior Guerra (1-2) will try to rebound after allowing a career-high eight runs Tuesday at Cincinnati. Guerra has never faced the Marlins.

