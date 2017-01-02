Penn State spent the entire first half of Monday’s Rose Bowl trying to dig out of a hole against USC. Early in the third quarter, they finally got out — and then some — thanks to the heroics of Saquon Barkley and Chris Godwin.

First it was Barkley, the Nittany Lions’ sophomore running back, who took a handoff with just over 13 minutes left in the third and rumbled 79 yards for a fantastic touchdown run, providing the best highlight so far of an already wild game:

Penn State went up 28-27 after the ensuing extra point, its first lead of the game after trailing 13-0 out of the gate.

But that wasn’t all. Just a minute and a half later, Penn State had another huge play, with quarterback Trace McSorley connecting with Chris Godwin for a 72-yard score to go up 35-27.

Chris Godwin and Saquon Barkley out here playing a game of Can You Top This? Wow. PennState with FIVE TDs on last 5 drives. Wow. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2017

Barkley has been one of the keys to Penn State’s success all season, rushing for over 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns going into the Rose Bowl and racking up over 150 yards and two scores so far in Pasadena. Godwin was having an even bigger game, eclipsing 180 yards receiving with two scores.

Not long after, Penn State intercepted a Sam Darnold pass and turned it into a McSorley touchdown run not long after, making it a 28-0 run since USC was up 27-14 in the second quarter.