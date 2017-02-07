Satellite evidence of Iran pulling missile from launchpad

By FOX News -
13

Satellite evidence of Iran pulling missile from launchpad

There has been a flurry of activity on an Iranian launch pad that US officials have been watching closely since Iran launched a ballistic missile from there over a week ago.

FoxNews.com

http://www.foxnews.com/

The old civilian launch pad

(ImageSat International)

the-old-civilian-launch-pad

Before the launch

(ImageSat International)

before-the-launch

After the first launch on January 29th

(ImageSat International)

after-the-first-launch-on-january-29th

Semnan Launch Site

(ImageSat International)

semnan-launch-site

Preparations for a new Launch

(ImageSat International)

preparations-for-a-new-launch

Missile Integrations facility

(ImageSat International)

missile-integrations-facility

As seen on January 24th

(ImageSat International)

as-seen-on-january-24th

New EROS-B Imagery taken on February 3rd

(ImageSat International)

new-eros-b-imagery-taken-on-february-3rd

Long vehicle, possibly a missile carrier

(ImageSat International)

long-vehicle,-possibly-a-missile-carrier

Another Launcher

(ImageSat International)

another-launcher

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR