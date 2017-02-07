Satellite evidence of Iran pulling missile from launchpad
There has been a flurry of activity on an Iranian launch pad that US officials have been watching closely since Iran launched a ballistic missile from there over a week ago.
The old civilian launch pad
Before the launch
After the first launch on January 29th
Semnan Launch Site
Preparations for a new Launch
Missile Integrations facility
As seen on January 24th
New EROS-B Imagery taken on February 3rd
Long vehicle, possibly a missile carrier
Another Launcher
