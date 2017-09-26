Saudi Arabia gives women the right to drive in new order

Women in Saudi Arabia will now be allowed to obtain drivers licenses, as per an order from King Salman, reports said on Tuesday.

The historic announcement, which reverses a decades-old law prohibiting the act, was announced in a state television broadcast, the New York Times reported.

The law will reportedly not take effect immediately due to necessary societal changes. Currently, the kingdom has no system set up in order to teach or distribute licenses to women, the New York Times reported. Also, they say police will need to be trained on how officers may interact with women in society. In Saudi culture, it is reportedly uncommon for men and women who are not related to interact frequently.

In the announcement, officials noted the damage the previous law had done to the country’s reputation. Saudi Arabia has long been the recipient of significant criticism over the rule, calling it a repression of women.

Officials reportedly hope that the new policy will help undo some of the negative publicity the country has received regarding the matter.

For many years, activists have argued that the ban is unjust and should be overturned. But Saudi officials have justified the law, saying that “it was inappropriate in Saudi culture for women to drive, or that male drivers would not know how to handle women in cars next to them,” the New York Times reported. Others have also reportedly claimed that overturning the order would lead women to act promiscuously.