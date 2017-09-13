Saudis support probe of Yemen crimes, but question &#039;timing&#039;

By FOX News -
0
13

GENEVA –  Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Geneva says the kingdom would not oppose a resolution at the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council seeking an independent, international investigation of rights violations and crimes in war-torn Yemen, but raised questions about “timing.”

Abdulaziz Al-Wasil’s comments come as a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally-recognized government has been fighting Shiite rebels.

The U.N. says Yemen is the world’s greatest humanitarian crisis, and it’s being debated at the 47-member council’s three-week session that began Monday.

Al-Wasil told two reporters Wednesday that “we have no objection of the inquiry itself. We just have a discussion about the timing.” He suggested a Commission of Inquiry would face “tremendous obstacles in terms of access.”

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have thwarted past efforts at the council to create an international investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR