Savannah State wins 104-91 shootout with Bethune-Cookman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) Robert Kelly scored 26 points on perfect shooting and Savannah State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 104-91 win over Bethune-Cookman in the MEAC opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Kelly finished 11 for 11 from the field and added a team-best 11 rebounds. Troyce Manassa finished with 22 points and eight rebounds while Dexter McClanahan added 18 points for the Tigers (4-10, 1-0), who shot 48.6 percent and topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this year.

Brandon Tabb led all scorers with 30 points for the Wildcats (3-11, 0-1), but made just 11 of his 26 shots and 4 of 15 from deep. Diamante Lewis had 23 points, eight boards and six assists for Bethune-Cookman. Reggie Baker added 20 points.

The Wildcats trailed just 75-69 midway through the second half when the Tigers raced out on a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach.