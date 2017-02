The southbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel are closed because of an accident on the bridge. Officials report that just before 12:30 this afternoon a tractor trailer went off the bridge. The Virginian Pilot reports the truck went into the water at the 15-mile marker near the Eastern Shore side. And officials with the CBBT say the driver died on the way to the hospital – he had been rescued from the top of his truck by a US Navy helicopter.