Scam Phone Calls Pretending To Be Sussex County Sheriff’s Office

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn you to be on the lookout for scam phone calls made on their behalf. These scammers are pretending to be the Sheriff’s Office, saying you missed jury duty and have a warrant for your arrest. In order to avoid being arrested, the scammers demand money from you. Sussex County wants to remind you that it will never call or email you to collect payments and they’ll come to you in person when you have a legitimate warrant out.