Scandal threatens French conservative presidential hopeful

French conservative candidate Francois Fillon is trying to save his presidential bid as questions swirl around the jobs he gave to family members.

Fillon plans to hold a news conference Monday at his campaign headquarters in Paris.

French prosecutors are investigating whether the jobs that Fillon’s wife and two of their children had as his parliamentary aides were genuine. The preliminary probe involves suspicions of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Fillon’s popularity dropped following revelations by the Canard Enchaine newspaper last month. He denied any wrongdoing.

Some conservative lawmakers want him to step down in order to improve the party’s chance to win in the April-May presidential election.

Fillon’s beaten rival for the conservative nomination, Alain Juppe, tweeted Monday he doesn’t consider replacing Fillon. Juppe wrote: “No means no.”