Scaramucci is launching his own news organization

Former White House communications director will also co-host ‘TMZ Live’

By Jennifer Harper – The Washington Times

Anthony Scaramucci has resurfaced on public radar. Without much warning Wednesday, the former White House communications director announced via Twitter that he was launching the “Scaramucci Post” — a new online news entity.

Mr. Scaramucci simply advised the curious to “get ready,” and that the new venture was “coming soon. There’s already a slick blue and white logo for the namesake enterprise.

The Scaramucci Post itself also went live on Twitter and immediately attracted close to 7,000 followers within hours — plus commentary and mentions from Newsweek, Boston Globe, Huffington Post, The Hill, Fortune, and The Cut.com, which asked, “Oh God, is Anthony Scaramucci starting a new media company?”