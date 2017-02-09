Scarlett Johansson has found the most challenging role of her career — working mom.

“I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms,” the 32-year-old told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “I’m barely, barely holding it together.”

But the “Ghost in the Shell” star, who was attending amFAR’s annual New York gala, stressed that as challenging as it may be to be the working parent of 2-year-old Rose Dorothy, it’s still worth it.

“I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it’s an incredible gift,” she said. “I think you always feel a little bit of guilt … If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance.”

And being a working parent might get a little harder for the actress. Late last month, Johansson and Romain Dauriac announced they were separating after two years of marriage.

Fortunately, the actress has a good parenting role model, her mother, Melanie Sloan, who was her date for her first red carpet appearance since her and Dauriac‘s split was announced.

“I really couldn’t think of anybody else that I’d rather [have] with me here tonight,” she said. “[She’s] been incredibly inspiring for me in many, many ways, but certainly as a young girl.”

