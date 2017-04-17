Schell Brothers 5K For Charity In May

The Schell Brothers are inviting you to come run with them next month. The 2nd Annual Schell Brothers Run Happy 5k will put you through a cross country style course around Coastal Club’s Eagle View Trail. Overall winners, master’s winners and top three in kids and seniors will win prizes. The race is set for May 20 at 1 p.m. at the Coastal Club in Lewes. The entry fee is $25 until May 18, and $30 until race day. All proceeds will go to Homes for Hope, a non-profit that provide homes to the impoverished around the world.