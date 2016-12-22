Schneider, Devils blank Flyers 4-0 to stop 7-game slide

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game losing streak.

P.A. Parenteau, Miles Wood, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which won for the first time since defeating Vancouver 3-2 on Dec. 6.

The shutout was the 22nd of Schneider’s career, and first in 45 games. His previous one occurred on Jan. 16 last season, a 2-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Schneider’s 16 saves were the second-fewest he has made in a shutout. He had 15 in the Devils’ 1-0 win over Buffalo on Nov. 30, 2013.

Entering the game, New Jersey (13-13-7) and Philadelphia (20-12-4) were on significantly different trajectories. The Devils had dropped 12 of 15, while the Flyers had won 11 of their last 13.

Following a 10-game winning streak, Philadelphia has lost three of four.

New Jersey broke through on Parenteau’s power-play goal at 7:40 of the first period.

Parenteau was stationed in front of the net when Mike Cammalleri’s drive from the top of the right circle ricocheted off him and past Flyers goalie Steve Mason.

The lead grew to 2-0 almost 6 minutes later when Wood jammed a loose puck under Mason, who was replaced by Anthony Stolarz before the start of the second. Mason allowed two goals on eight shots, and Stolarz finished with 12 saves.

Schneider’s toughest stop came 5:47 into the second period. He made a diving glove save on Michael Raffl’s stuff attempt to keep the score 2-0. Replays showed the puck never crossed the goal line, but Flyers coach Dave Hakstol used his coach’s challenge. The call on the ice was upheld.

Henrique’s goal 7:52 after Schneider’s save essentially sealed it. The sequence began with Cammalleri making a stretch pass to Taylor Hall, who chipped the puck to Parenteau along the half boards. Parenteau found Hall behind the goal line, who in turn set up Henrique in the slot for his eighth of the season.

Palmieri’s power-play goal with 1:12 left ended the scoring.

New Jersey outshot the Flyers 22-16. The Devils went 2 for 6 on the man advantage and killed off both Philadelphia power plays.

NOTES: Raffl left the game with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss one to two weeks, the Flyers said. … In the first period, Seth Helgeson fought Philadelphia’s Dale Weise. Before the teams left the ice for the first intermission, Cammalleri paired off with Nick Cousins. … Before the game, New Jersey announced C Jacob Josefson was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 17, with a concussion. The Devils called up Helgeson in the corresponding move, and he dressed in place of D Kyle Quincey, who was scratched. … Along with Quincey, New Jersey scratched RW Devante Smith-Pelley and RW Nick Lappin. . D Mark Streit, D Nick Schultz and C Boyd Gordon were scratched by the Flyers. … The game was the first of five this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. … The announced attendance was 16,514.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Off until Dec. 28, when they travel to St. Louis for a game against the Blues.

Devils: Play at Pittsburgh on Friday night.