Tuesday, December 27, 2016
School board to meet after Trump co-chair's Obama remarks

School board to meet after Trump co-chair's Obama remarks

By FOX News -
33
Donald Trump and Carl Paladino appear at a gun rights rally in 2014

Donald Trump and Carl Paladino appear at a gun rights rally in 2014  (AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. –  The board of education for the public school system in Buffalo, New York, has called a special meeting in the wake of derogatory statements about President Barack Obama and his wife made by board member Carl Paladino, who co-chaired the Trump campaign in New York.

The district says board President Barbara Nevergold has called for the special meeting Thursday afternoon to “discuss board member conduct.”

The board is expected to discuss recent insults board member Paladino directed at the Obamas.

The millionaire developer and co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump’s New York state campaign told a Buffalo alternative newspaper last week that he hoped President Obama would die from mad cow disease and that Michelle Obama would “return to being a male.”

WGMD Radio
