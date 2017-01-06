School Dropout May Become Harder

A Delaware Representative is trying to find ways to make dropping out of school less common. Representative Sean Matthews filed a pair of bills to help connect students with available resources before dropping out. House Bill 23 would require students that wish to drop out take an exit interview with a school-based team to discuss alternatives to dropping out. During the interview, the student would get information on the likelihood of a failed career potential if they dropped out. House Bill 24 would require schools to have conferences with parents after five unexcused absences to perform an internal needs assessment. Under current law, that meeting doesn’t happen until 10 absences. The General Assembly will look at the Bills when they return next week.