Schoop hits 17th HR; Jimenez struggles in loss

Orioles All-Star Jonathan Schoop hit his 17th home run off Torres in the ninth, but Baltimore played most of the day from behind. O’s starter Ubaldo Jimenez was unable to build off his brilliant eight-inning start five days earlier against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on six hits, including three homers, in five innings against the Brewers. He walked three and struck out seven.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

They believe in Vogt: Vogt, an All-Star each of the past two seasons for the A’s, has settled in nicely in his new home ballpark. Vogt has at least one RBI in all three of his Miller Park starts, beginning on Friday with a two-homer, three-RBI introduction against the Marlins and continuing Tuesday with his two-run shot off Jimenez in the second inning. The homer put the Brewers on the board and sparked a three-run frame.

Slide on by: Orlando Arcia turned a slide past third base into a Brewers run on Monday, but the Orioles’ Adam Jones wasn’t as fortunate in the second inning on Tuesday. He was at second base after a double right down the third-base line when Mark Trumbo‘s pop fly fell between Brewers Jonathan Villar and Domingo Santana in shallow right field. Jones tried to advance, but he slid through the bag and was an easy out for Shaw at third after collecting Villar’s throw. The Orioles didn’t have another hit off Nelson until the fifth.