Schoop named 2017 Most Valuable Oriole

Schoop has enjoyed a career season in which he made his first All-Star team and led the Orioles offensively. He entered Friday batting .295/.340/.514 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs, 88 runs scored and 105 RBIs, already setting career highs in hits, home runs, runs and RBIs. He ranks second in the American League and seventh in the Majors in RBIs.

On Aug. 26, Schoop notched his 95th RBI of the season, becoming the Orioles’ all-time single-season RBI leader by a second baseman. His 32 home runs are also a team record for a second baseman, breaking his own record of 25 set last season. Schoop leads the Orioles in several offensive categories including batting average, hits (174), doubles (33), runs (88), RBIs and multihit games (51).

The MVO Award is named in honor of the late Hatter, a former sportswriter for The Baltimore Sun who covered the Orioles for 27 years. Balloting is conducted on a 5-3-1 basis, with Dylan Bundy, Welington Castillo, Adam Jones, Manny Machado and Trey Mancini also receiving votes.