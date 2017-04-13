Right-hander Kevin Gausman led the way for Baltimore with six quality innings. He scattered five hits and two walks while striking out three to earn his first victory of the season. The Orioles’ bullpen took it the rest of the way with Darren O’Day, Brad Brach and Zach Britton combining to throw three scoreless innings. Britton allowed a pair of runners to reach base in the ninth inning, but he got pinch-hitter Steve Pearce to fly out to end the game as he picked up his 53rd consecutive save, which is the third most in Major League history.
Schoop’s RBI double
BAL@TOR: Schoop drives an RBI double to left-center
Jonathan Schoop lines a double to left-center field to plate Welington Castillo and give the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the top of the 5th inning
The Orioles did all of their damage in the top of the fifth inning off Toronto lefty Francisco Liriano. Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop had a two-hit night, while Welington Castillo added a single. Liriano was charged with the two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10. It was a huge improvement over his last outing, when he could not pitch out of the first inning, but even this effort was not enough.
