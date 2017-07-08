Schoop, Trumbo homers back Miley in win

Baltimore reclaimed the advantage in the the fourth with a homer from their own All-Star. Schoop, who started at shortstop for the first time in his Major League career, delivered a two-run shot to left. It was his 18th homer, which is four more than he had last year before the break when Schoop finished with a career-best 25 homers. After a four-hit night on Friday, third baseman Manny Machado drove in a run on a double in the sixth.

O’s slugger Mark Trumbo hit his 14th home run and second this series with a solo shot in the eighth. According to Statcast™, his homer off Buddy Boshers went an estimated 393 feet and left the bat at 99.1 mph. It also extended Trumbo’s hitting streak to seven games.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Schoop’s shot: Schoop obliterated a baseball in the fourth inning to give Baltimore a 2-1 advantage, as he belted a first-pitch changeup from Mejia into the third deck in left. According to Statcast™, his two-run shot went an estimated 462 feet with an exit velocity of 113.5 mph. It marked his longest homer this season and second farthest since Statcast™ began tracking home runs at the start of 2015. In addition, it was also the longest homer hit to left at Target Field this year. Only Twins’ Kennys Vargas (483 feet) and Houston’s George Springer (473 feet) recorded bigger blasts — both to center — at Minnesota’s ballpark in 2017.

O’s escape jam: Darren O’Day danced around some potential damage in the sixth inning. Baltimore called upon the premier sidearmer to relieve Miley, who had given up a pair of two-out singles, to get the most crucial out. With runners at the corners, O’Day fell behind Brian Dozier in his first at-bat and then proceeded to plunk Dozier on a 3-0 sinker to load the bases. O’Day still got out of the jam unscathed, by getting Eduardo Escobar to swing through a 2-2 slider. Entering Saturday, the Twins were batting .194 in 31 at-bats with the bases loaded and two away.