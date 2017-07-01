Tampa Bay’s big offensive night backed starter Jake Odorizzi, who was charged with three earned runs on five hits, including one homer, through five innings for his fifth win of the year.

The homer Odorizzi allowed came off the bat of Orioles’ second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who launched the two-out, two-run long ball in the fifth.

Orioles’ starter Dylan Bundy went a season-low four innings, giving up five runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

WHAT’S NEXT

Rays: Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.73) will get the nod for the Rays in the series finale against the Orioles at 1:35 p.m. ET Sunday at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. On Tuesday at Pittsburgh, Cobb had a no-hitter through six and finished with eight scoreless innings, though he came away with a no-decision.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman will oppose Cobb in Sunday’s matinee. Gausman, who has struggled with his command this year, is coming off of his best outing of the season going 5 1/3 scoreless innings in Toronto. The righty is 4-7 with a 6.07 ERA.

