Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday saying, “He likes us. He likes me anyway,” about President Trump.

The comments came shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s floor speech. The mic caught Schumer speaking with staffers and asking if there was “anything new?”

“Look, what we said was exactly accurate,” Schumer says, reffering to his intial statement after his meeting with President Trump Wednesday.

“Here’s what I told him: ‘Mr. President, you are much better off sometimes stepping right and sometimes step left. You have to step just in one direction, you’re boxed,'” he said.

